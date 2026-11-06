Another name has reportedly parted ways with TNA Wrestling.

According to one source, George Iceman, who portrayed The Personal Concierge for The Elegance Brand, is no longer with the company.

While additional details surrounding his departure were not disclosed, the report noted that there has been interest in Iceman from elsewhere.

Iceman initially worked as a backstage insider and hype man for TNA iMPACT before transitioning into his role as The Personal Concierge for Ash By Elegance in 2024.

His association with Ash eventually led to the formation of The Elegance Brand, which expanded to include M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance.

Although Iceman has been absent from recent episodes of TNA programming, M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance have continued appearing on television.

(H/T: PWInsider)