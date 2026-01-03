Tommaso Ciampa’s recent absence from WWE television may not be accidental.

Ciampa has quietly been off WWE programming for the past two weeks, a stretch of time that reportedly lines up with the status of his current WWE contract.

While his DIY partner Johnny Gargano has continued to appear on SmackDown alongside Candice LeRae, Ciampa has been noticeably missing from the lineup.

That absence is now raising eyebrows internally.

According to a new report, Ciampa’s WWE deal is nearing its expiration, and the current expectation is that he plans to let the contract run out rather than sign a renewal.

One source indicated that Ciampa intends to “finish his time up with the company without a renewal,” suggesting his recent disappearance could be the first sign of an exit.

Whether that decision points to another destination or simply time away from wrestling remains unclear.

At this stage, there’s no confirmation that Ciampa has committed to signing elsewhere, nor is it known if he plans to step away temporarily without being under contract.

For now, nothing has been made official.

Ciampa has not publicly commented on his status or future plans, leaving plenty of questions surrounding what comes next for the former NXT Champion.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE status continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

(H/T: BodySlam+)