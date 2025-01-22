Ricky Starks “absolutely” wants out of AEW.

That is the word on the street, anyways.

On January 22, Ibou of WrestlePurists discussed Starks’ ongoing situation with AEW, reporting that Starks had recently asked for his release. However, Tony Khan reportedly denied the request, meaning the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will need to see out the remainder of his contract.

According to the report, various factors contributed to the situation, though many details are unlikely to surface.

In the meantime, Starks plans to stay active and maintain his relevance by working independent wrestling events, as seen by his recent House of Glory and Glory Pro appearances.

Starks’ last AEW match took place on the March 30, 2024, episode of AEW Collision, where he and Big Bill lost to Top Flight.