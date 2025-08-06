MVP is once again causing controversy.

According to a report from Fightful Select, MVP has developed backstage heat in recent months. Talent have pointed to ongoing issues surrounding creative direction and how The Hurt Syndicate faction is being booked these days, with MVP’s influence frequently at the center of the complaints.

In a recent Twitter Space hosted by The Wrestling Binder’s “JCup2013,” the discussion surrounded some long-brewing concerns about MVP’s behind-the-scenes control. One of those was MVP’s alleged refusal to lose to specific teams, including FTR.

It is said that AEW had pitched FTR to defeat The Hurt Syndicate at both All In and Forbidden Door as part of a redemption arc. There were also discussions of potential matchups involving Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, but Ospreay’s neck injury forced a change in plans. Despite this, MVP reportedly rejected the idea of dropping the titles to FTR. Instead, he expressed his desire to elevate younger teams.

Privately, MVP is said to have proposed teams like the Gates of Agony, The Outrunners, and Private Party as acceptable opponents to take the titles. However, frustration only grew within the locker room, as The Hurt Syndicate had already beaten those teams.

Another point of tension is the group’s inconsistent presentation. While they are currently positioned as heels, members of The Hurt Syndicate often engage in babyface behavior. Some of this involves giving high-fives to fans after matches.

Additionally, MVP reportedly dislikes “Speedball” Mike Bailey for one reason or another. Although there’s no known incident between the two, multiple AEW sources have confirmed that MVP was vocal about not wanting the faction to lose to Bailey and JetSpeed. It is said that MVP’s firm stance reportedly didn’t sit well with others in the company.

It should be noted that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are not believed to be involved in any of the backstage drama. All three members of the group are under multi-year AEW contracts and aren’t expected to leave the promotion.

Plans involving The Hurt Syndicate and MJF were also said to have been scrapped earlier than expected. However, multiple sources claim there’s no animosity between MJF and the faction.

While AEW’s locker room is still largely described as positive and collaborative, MVP’s creative input has caused noticeable tension in recent months. One source says the situation isn’t expected to be resolved anytime soon.