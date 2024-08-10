AEW may have signed a viral independent pro wrestling prospect despite reported interest from WWE NXT.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW has signed “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington (Mark Billington), the nephew of the legendary wrestler Dynamite Kid.

According to talent close to Tommy, he has been signed by AEW, however as of this writing, his official debut for the company is unknown.

He has worked multiple shows for AEW in the past, receiving strong crowd reactions and reviews from wrestlers and fans alike, growing to viral status over recent time.

WWE NXT reportedly had interest in him as well, however it appears the 23 year old talent has signed with AEW instead.

AEW has yet to officially announce the signing, and it is unclear if the deal is full-time or a tiered, per appearance deal.

