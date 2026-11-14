TNA Wrestling could be forced to make a significant change to its Destination X pay-per-view lineup due to the ongoing travel issues stemming from Friday’s nationwide FAA flight shutdown.

According to a new report, there is growing concern within TNA that Trey Miguel will be unable to make it to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in time for the event, where he is scheduled to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA Championship.

The word making the rounds among TNA talent is that it would take something of a miracle for Miguel to arrive in time for his advertised championship match.

And he’s far from the only one dealing with travel complications.

A number of TNA wrestlers have reportedly found themselves stranded at airports, with connecting flights into Canada proving particularly problematic.

Some have been exploring alternative travel arrangements, including flying into other Canadian cities and driving the rest of the way to Edmonton.

As Saturday has progressed, however, those options have become increasingly difficult to pull off.

The combination of Friday’s FAA shutdown and cancellations involving the already limited number of flights into Edmonton has created a major logistical headache for the company.

TNA’s creative team is reportedly assessing which wrestlers will be able to arrive in time for Destination X and preparing to make changes to the advertised lineup if necessary.

As of Saturday afternoon, the belief within the company was that Miguel would not be among those able to reach Edmonton in time.

Miguel remains advertised to challenge Slater for the TNA Championship, although the status of that match is now very much in question.

For those interested, there is also a story making the rounds about a spoiler regarding the surprise return of a former champion planned for TNA Destination X this Sunday.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/15 for live TNA Destination X 2026 Results coverage.

The show must – and will – go on! TNA Wrestling confirmed that Destination X is still set for Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, despite numerous travel issues resulting from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday. The Sunday show kicks off with the Countdown To Destination X, starting at 4pm local time leading into Destination X at 5pm. "After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon," said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. "As always, card subject to change – and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world. "That said, I’m proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show. In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X." Destination X Tickets: https://t.co/YJmkestXM9 For further updates on Destination X, stay tuned to https://t.co/Vl1T0tWJjE and TNA’s social media outlets. — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 14, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider)