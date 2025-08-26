Aaron Roberts wasn’t the only pro wrestling star to lose his job as a result of the Syko Stu and Raja Jackson incident at KnokX Pro over the weekend.

As noted earlier today, independent pro wrestling star Aaron Roberts confirmed he was released from his WWE ID contract due to his role in the aforementioned violent viral incident from this past Saturday night in Sun Valley, California.

He wasn’t the only one, however.

In an update, one source is reporting that Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis have also been released from the WWE ID program. It was noted that the two will each make their final respective appearances on the latest episode of the weekly WWE EVOLVE show, which was previously taped and will air this Wednesday night at 8/7c on Tubi.

As noted, in addition to the individual talent releases as a result of the Syko Stu and Raja Jackson incident from August 24, WWE and their WWE ID program have cut all ties with the KnokX Pro promotion led by WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi.