There has been frustration among WWE’s women’s roster, stemming from various issues, including the planning for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

It is said that a significant point of frustration was Vince McMahon’s vision for the event, which was considered unrealistic by some.

Notably, respected producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) took time away from WWE due to disagreements with McMahon’s direction, leading to Fit Finlay stepping in.

One of McMahon’s initial ideas was for Ronda Rousey to eliminate the entire field in her return match, which was eventually scaled back, with Rousey entering at number 28, eliminating four people, and winning. It is said that the vast majority of the cameos were told to “get in and get out.” For those who may not recall, Summer Rae, Sarah Logan, Cameron, Kelly Kelly, Melina, Molly Holly and Ivory all spent less than a minute in the match.

There was also frustration regarding the lack of planning for cameos, with several performers like Summer Rae, Sarah Logan, and others being given minimal involvement in the match.

Additionally, at least four planned cameos, including Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Nia Jax, declined to participate, with some citing Wilson’s absence as a key reason.

(h/t – Fightful)