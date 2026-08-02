When WWE officially announced the cards for SummerSlam 2026, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi’s Hell in a Cell showdown would take place on night one. Many expected CM Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Cody Rhodes to headline the show, but WWE instead closed the night with Lesnar vs. Femi.

A new report has shed some light on the reasoning behind that decision.

Lesnar has traditionally competed earlier in WWE premium live events, allowing the company to inject energy into the show while also giving “The Beast Incarnate” the opportunity to finish his obligations and leave early.

That wasn’t the case at SummerSlam.

According to the report, Minneapolis is considered Lesnar’s “home market,” meaning there was no urgency for him to wrap up his night early. It was also noted that Lesnar himself was believed to have pushed for the match to headline the event, something WWE was reportedly willing to accommodate.

The decision also carried added significance given how the match ended. After Oba Femi defeated Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, Lesnar embraced him and referred to himself as “the past” while calling Femi “the future.” Femi later stated during his post-match comments that Lesnar’s remarks were unscripted, adding further speculation that the bout may have served as the final chapter in Lesnar’s in-ring career.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider)