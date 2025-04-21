A woman who was reportedly struck by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s ATV during WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) was said to be furious following the incident.

During Austin’s entrance, his ATV made contact with the barricade. Although the barricade remained in place, a nearby fan was seen falling backward.

According to a fan on Twitter who was in the crowd, the woman involved was “pissed” about what happened.

Austin was at the event to announce the attendance figures for both Night Two and the combined total for the entire WrestleMania weekend.

After the incident, the WWE Hall of Famer personally checked on the fan. WWE President Nick Khan also made a rare on-screen appearance to follow up on the situation.