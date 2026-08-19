New attendance figures have been revealed for WWE WrestleMania 42.

According to figures listed by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, the two-night event drew a combined attendance of 97,126 to Allegiant Stadium on April 18-19. Night one drew 47,093 fans, while night two had an attendance of 50,033.

The Stadium Authority figures are below WWE’s announced attendance of 106,072 across the two nights. WWE touted WrestleMania 42 as “one of the highest-grossing events in company history,” though the event fell short of the all-time gate record established by WrestleMania 41 at the same venue in 2025.

The year-to-year attendance decline was even acknowledged on WWE television during the build to WrestleMania 42, with Pat McAfee claiming that he and Randy Orton were going to save pro wrestling by having Orton dethrone Cody Rhodes.

WWE President Nick Khan has indicated that holding WrestleMania in Las Vegas in consecutive years may have contributed to the decline. Khan has said the company could avoid running WrestleMania in the same city in back-to-back years going forward.

WrestleMania 41 drew a combined attendance of 118,641, with 58,538 attending night one and 60,103 attending night two.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)