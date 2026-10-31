Sami Zayn has reportedly won over some of his backstage doubters in WWE following his recent performances as Undisputed WWE Champion.

According to a new backstage report, there were initially some within the company who questioned whether Zayn was deserving of another run with a world championship. However, his work over the past several weeks has apparently changed some of those opinions, with the longtime WWE veteran earning praise for his performances.

Zayn currently serves as the top men’s champion on Friday Night SmackDown and has continued to build momentum heading into one of the biggest matches of his championship reign.

The Undisputed WWE Champion successfully defended his title against Trick Williams on the October 30 episode of WwE SmackDown in Charleston, West Virginia.

Up next for Zayn is a champion vs. champion showdown against reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

The two will square off for the Crown Jewel Men’s Championship at the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/31 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)