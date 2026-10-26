Uncertainty surrounding WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is reportedly creating significant concern behind the scenes.

With the November 7 premium live event scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, questions remain regarding whether WWE will move forward with the show as planned or potentially relocate the event due to ongoing security concerns in the region.

According to WrestleVotes Q&A, a longtime WWE source recently described the backstage situation as being in “absolute disarray,” with talent and staff reportedly unsure whether plans could change at a moment’s notice.

“This is a guy I was talking to Saturday night — very knowledgeable, been in WWE for a long time, and has a good pulse on what’s going on there,” WrestleVotes stated during a recent Q&A. “It is absolute disarray within the people who work there. Everything, including going into this PLE, not knowing if it’s happening or if it’s gonna move. Waiting on a moment’s notice to see if things are changed.”

The source also expressed concern about the potential risks associated with traveling to Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing situation, particularly with major decisions regarding the event being made at the executive level.

“It’s really from the top down where these decisions are gonna be made,” the report continued. “The fact that everything going on with Saudi Arabia is chaotic and dangerous, and the potential of talent being sent over there in planes — God forbid something happens to them — the situation is really scary. It’s a very helpless feeling to not have any safeguards in place.”

Another issue raised during the Q&A involved whether WWE Superstars would have the option of refusing to travel to Saudi Arabia if they were uncomfortable with the situation.

According to TC Votes, talent could technically decline to make the trip, although doing so could reportedly carry consequences beyond simply missing out on a payday.

“They could say they’re not going, and they won’t get paid, and the rest of their career will be reflective of that,” he explained. “Not the pay, but the stigma — the position that they might find themselves no longer in.”

He continued by suggesting that refusing to participate could potentially affect a performer’s standing within the company.

“They can say, ‘I’m staying home. I’m watching it on my couch. You can figure it out,’ but things may be different when they go back to work.”

Despite the reported concerns, WWE has not publicly announced any changes to Crown Jewel 2026.

As previously reported, preparations for the November 7 event have already begun in Riyadh, with WWE continuing to move forward with its scheduled plans despite the ongoing security situation.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.