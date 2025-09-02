— With Chad Gable sidelined due to an injury, Ludwig Kaiser has stepped into the role of El Grande Americano on WWE television, performing both in and out of the ring.

BodySlam.net is reporting that WWE officials are highly impressed with Kaiser’s portrayal, even suggesting that he might surpass Gable in the role. However, there are currently no plans to make Kaiser the permanent El Grande Americano on WWE programming.

As El Grande Americano, Kaiser holds the WWE Speed Championship and recently challenged for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. The character, originally portrayed by Gable, debuted on WWE TV in February and scored a victory over Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41 in April.

— Raja Jackson, the son of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, is currently under investigation by the LAPD following an alleged attempted murder of independent wrestler Syko Stu at a recent Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California.

On his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar and legal analyst David Otunga broke down the possible legal consequences Jackson could face for the incident, stating,

“Let’s get down to the potential charges here. Now I don’t think attempted murder is likely. That’s what a lot of people were saying. However, a lot of people are not licensed lawyers and professional wrestlers. I think that would be incredibly hard to prove that he had the intent to kill. Thank God, Skyo Stu did not die. Otherwise, there could have been a manslaughter charge potentially. But thank God he did not die. Again, thoughts and prayers to Syko Stu. I think more likely is battery. I think this is clearly a battery with serious bodily harm, which can be a felony. But another thing that’s interesting is I actually think this is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Let’s not forget Raja is an MMA fighter. If you’re an MMA fighter, that requires you to have a license, just like a boxer, where your hands and feet are considered deadly weapons. So the moment that Syko Stu was knocked unconscious, Raja was just raining down blows upon him. That’s assault with a deadly weapon, hands down. Now onto the civil liabilities. There’s a litany of them. There’s so many torts here, not just personally for Raja, but it gets into the promotion, and anybody involved there also could be some criminal culpability for an accessory to the people who encouraged him. But all in all, this was awful, and I expect there’s going to be plenty of court cases coming down on this. There certainly should be criminal cases, and I fully expect there to be civil cases as well. Again, this is just awful, and I wish a speedy recovery to Syko Stu.”

— WWE Clash in Paris has wrapped up, sparking debate among fans over whether the show delivered. While much of the criticism focused on match quality and booking decisions, Peter Rosenberg drew attention to a different factor — the ages of the main event stars.

The headline bout featured CM Punk, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso, with Rosenberg noting that their average age came out to 41.75. The stat quickly went viral, fueling calls from fans for WWE to spotlight younger talent.

Ryback, however, saw it differently. Posting on social media, he wrote,

“Too many people get caught up arguing about age in wrestling. The reality is drawing power and name value take years of storylines, recognition, and connection. Very few have worldwide appeal early on. Instead of complaining, enjoy the show, enjoy the matchups, and appreciate whoever is being booked as the best because that’s the best right now.”