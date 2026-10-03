Some within WWE were reportedly caught off guard by The Rock’s recent praise for AEW.

As noted, The Rock released a video earlier this week paying tribute to the late PAC. While offering his condolences, the TKO Board of Directors member described AEW as “growing into this phenomenal wrestling company” and referred to AEW President Tony Khan as his friend.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, those comments — particularly coming from someone in The Rock’s position — surprised some people within WWE.

“Rock and Nick Khan are close. I do not believe that has changed,” Meltzer said. “Were there people in WWE who were very surprised at his wording and what he said, especially with him being on the TKO board of directors? Yes, okay. They were very surprised.”

Meltzer noted that WWE President Nick Khan may have been aware of what The Rock planned to say beforehand, though that is not known.

“Nick may not have been. He may have told Nick ahead of time. Maybe he didn’t. He can do whatever he wants.”

Meltzer added that the issue raised to him was not The Rock recording a tribute for PAC, but rather the way he publicly spoke about WWE’s chief competitor.

“Not that he did the video, but the wording in the video, where he praised them and essentially gave the stamp of, ‘Yeah, you guys are good for business and work hard, and you’re helping make wrestling,’” Meltzer said.

“That’s not the message I think the company wants out. No one’s going to be mad at him doing the video, but the wording, people brought it up to me.”

During his tribute, The Rock also described the professional wrestling industry as a “tight-knit group.” He offered condolences to the AEW locker room and to his WWE “colleagues” who knew PAC, while thanking the late wrestler for his contributions to the business.