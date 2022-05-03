Following last week’s WWE NXT cuts, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is giving new talent just 90 days to show improvements or else.

WWE releasing talent has become more frequent over recent years. As previously reported, Harland was let go due to a lack of progress. That is something that WWE is now looking at for all the new wrestlers.

Wrestlers will be okay if they show progress throughout their time with the company, but now, if they don’t then they could be let go. This includes talent who sign long-term deals.

Not all wrestlers were released last week because of a lack of progression. Dakota Kai and Malcolm Bivens made it clear they were not going to sign new WWE deals.