WWE reportedly considered an interesting addition to The New Day following the group’s controversial heel turn in late 2024.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there were discussions about bringing Ridge Holland into the faction as its third member after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned against Big E.

The idea would have been particularly noteworthy given Holland’s history with Big E., whose in-ring career came to an end following a serious neck injury suffered during a match against Holland on the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Big E. suffered the injury after taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland on the floor outside the ring. The injury ultimately left Kingston and Woods to continue The New Day as a two-man team.

During the December 2, 2024 episode of WWE Raw, Kingston and Woods shocked fans by turning on Big E. during what was supposed to be a celebration of The New Day’s tenth anniversary. The duo blamed their longtime partner for their problems, officially kicking off their heel run.

As Meltzer explained, WWE briefly entertained the possibility of bringing Holland into the mix following the segment.

“There was an idea when the New Day turned heel on Big E. to have Ridge Holland as a third member of the New Day,” Meltzer wrote. “It was discussed and ultimately nixed.”

The proposed addition never materialized, with Kingston and Woods continuing as a duo until their departures from WWE and subsequent arrivals in AEW in 2026.

Holland, meanwhile, had been working in WWE NXT since December 2023 before being released from the company in November 2025.

The New Day, now known as The New Level, return to action alongside Swerve Strickland to challenge Hangman Page, Brody King and Bandido for the AEW World Trios Championships in a Texas Death Match at the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view on November 14 in Phoenix, AZ.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.