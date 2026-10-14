WWE reportedly changed its plans for both Money in the Bank ladder matches shortly before the event.

While Penta and Tiffany Stratton ultimately left Money in the Bank 2026 with the briefcases, a new report claims Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez were originally penciled in to win the men’s and women’s matches, respectively.

The report did not provide a reason for the changes or specify exactly when the final decisions were made.

Penta defeated CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Breakker, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams to secure the men’s briefcase. His victory followed reports of strong backstage praise for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Stratton defeated Perez, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne to become a two-time Money in the Bank winner.

Stratton previously won the briefcase in 2024 before successfully cashing in on Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women’s Championship.

PENTA IN THE BANK 💸 @PENTAELZEROM WINS the Men’s #MITB Match! https://t.co/OZxghUZpJu — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2026

IT’S TIFFY x TWO 💵 #MITB Now 2x Ms. Money in the Bank @tiffstrattonwwe! https://t.co/F9DpQCluEJ — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

(H/T: False Finish HQ)