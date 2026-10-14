WWE officials are reportedly very pleased with the early success of The 946 on the main roster.

According to a new backstage report, the company has been extremely happy with how the faction has been presented since its arrival, with Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price said to have already exceeded internal expectations.

The group has quickly established itself as a major threat on WWE television, particularly through its increasingly violent rivalry with The Bloodline. Among the faction’s more notable actions have been running over Jacob Fatu with a vehicle, leaving Jimmy and Jey Uso bloodied, and kidnapping Solo Sikoa.

The 946 made another major statement on the October 12 episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, LA., when Carmelo Hayes made his surprise return and was revealed as the group’s newest member. Hayes joined Keys, Nima and Price in attacking The Bloodline to close the show.

As for Hayes’ addition to the faction, one report indicates that Royce Keys personally pushed for the former NXT Champion to join the group. Another source noted that Hayes had actually been penciled in for The 946 dating back to July, several months before his television return.

Hayes had been absent from WWE programming since his August 14 match against Baron Corbin, which marked the end of his pursuit of the United States Championship. Hayes fueled speculation about his WWE absence with cryptic social media actions just 24 hours before his surprise WWE Raw return on 10/12.

Interestingly, Hayes reportedly had another significant creative direction under consideration before WWE settled on his involvement with The 946. According to the report, the original idea was for Hayes to defeat longtime friend and rival Trick Williams to become a two-time United States Champion.

Regardless of which direction WWE ultimately chose, Hayes was reportedly always scheduled to receive another push upon his return to television. With Hayes now officially part of the faction, The 946 appears positioned for an even bigger role on WWE programming moving forward.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)