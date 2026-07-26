WWE’s next main roster call-up may have already been decided.

According to Bryan Alvarez, Lola Vice is expected to be the next NXT star promoted to WWE’s main roster following the events of AAA Verano de Escándalo on Saturday night.

“It is believed Lola Vice has been called up and will likely be on SmackDown,” Alvarez reported.

Vice wrapped up her run as one-half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions at the event, teaming with Mr. Iguana in a losing effort against La Hiedra and Laredo Kid. The championship changed hands after La Hiedra pinned Vice following a front face slam.

Despite the reported call-up, Vice still has unfinished business in NXT. She is scheduled to challenge Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship on the August 4 episode of NXT, just days after SummerSlam weekend. The title bout will be contested under NXT Underground rules, a stipulation that has heavily favored Vice throughout her WWE career. She remains undefeated in Underground matches, including a victory over Kelani Jordan earlier this year.

Vice signed with WWE in 2022 and quickly established herself as one of NXT’s rising stars. She won the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament by defeating Kelani Jordan in the finals before capturing her first NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver earlier this year in a match involving Jacy Jayne and Kendal Grey. Her reign came to an end at the Great American Bash on June 28, where Grey defeated her to claim the title.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)