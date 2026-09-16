A potential major upset has reportedly been discussed for WWE Money in the Bank.

LA Knight is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the October 10 event, and there has reportedly been some discussion within WWE about Knight pulling off the upset and leaving New Orleans with the title.

Self Made Pro reported that one scenario discussed would see Solo Sikoa become involved in the finish, potentially setting the stage for Reigns to become more directly involved in the developing WarGames storyline.

“The one idea that was bandied about and talked about was LA Knight potentially beating Roman Reigns in a shock title win,” the report stated.

“One of the ideas that was talked about was it involving Solo and then playing into the WarGames storyline, and that being the catalyst to pull Roman into a storyline that, at the moment, he’s been avoiding.”

The idea would apparently play off Reigns’ current attitude toward the conflict surrounding him, with the Tribal Chief largely leaving others to handle their own problems.

“The whole thing that they’re telling right now is Roman’s basically like, ‘I’m not worried about none of these other guys that you guys are fighting. Like, you guys deal with that. I’m the Tribal Chief,’” the report continued.

“This idea would be that him losing tonight would then drag him into the whole big conflict.”

Knight and Reigns previously faced off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2023, with Reigns retaining the title.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.