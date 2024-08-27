It looks like the WWE Performance Center could be moving to the west coast.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE held a meeting led by TKO President Mark Shapiro this week.

The meeting took place at WWE Headquarters on Tuesday, August 27, and included all employees.

According to the report, the key topic covered at the meeting was the relocating of the WWE Performance Center headquarters from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The move is expected to take place in the “near future.”

We will keep you posted.