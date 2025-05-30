As you all know by now, WWE WrestleMania 42 is facing unexpected roadblocks in securing a host city, leaving fans wondering where the 2026 spectacle will ultimately land.

According to a report from Fightful Select, while Las Vegas is currently viewed as a frontrunner, particularly for the 2026 edition, no official confirmation has been made. WWE executives remain silent on the matter, fueling speculation and uncertainty.

Several cities are reportedly still in contention, including international options. London has emerged as a serious possibility, though a major financial hurdle looms. The report notes that “AEW pays the city and venue for All In and Forbidden Door, while WWE is seeking out a hefty site fee to bring the show to London.” This stark difference in approach may prove to be a dealbreaker, as the UK market continues to grow in strategic value but comes with significant costs.

Saudi Arabia has also been rumored as a potential host. However, that idea appears more suited for the long term. One WWE insider suggested that if WrestleMania were to ever be held there, it would likely take the form of a special iteration — possibly rebranded as “Super WrestleMania,” in the vein of 2018’s “Greatest Royal Rumble.”

Interestingly, internal chatter suggests that Las Vegas may be serving a dual purpose — not just as a candidate, but as a bargaining chip. The report states, “Many in the company believe that is a negotiation tactic to encourage cities to bid more.”. This implies WWE could be strategically floating Las Vegas as the assumed destination to drive up competition — and potential site fees — from other suitors.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines for more on the WrestleMania 42 as it becomes available.