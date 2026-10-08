Laynie Luck’s run with WWE ID is coming to an end.

According to a new backstage report, Luck’s WWE ID contract is set to expire this week, with the company opting not to renew her deal.

The decision reportedly came as a surprise to some within WWE, particularly given Luck’s lengthy reign as WWE ID Women’s Champion.

Luck held the championship for 320 days before eventually dropping the title to Monica Monroe.

Throughout her championship reign, Luck earned praise from independent wrestling promoters for her professionalism and willingness to work with a variety of opponents. Those familiar with her work spoke highly of her ability to help guide less experienced talent through matches when necessary.

Despite her departure from the WWE ID program, Luck could continue appearing on WWE television for the foreseeable future.

Due to the advance taping schedule for WWE Evolve, Luck is expected to remain featured on upcoming episodes for potentially several months, even after her contract officially expires.

Meanwhile, WWE reportedly has additional talent signings from its most recent tryouts that have yet to be publicly announced.

(H/T: Fightful Select)