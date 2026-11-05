WWE is reportedly making some notable changes to its production setup for Crown Jewel 2026.

The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and new details have emerged regarding how the company plans to handle the broadcast.

According to one source, a significant portion of the Crown Jewel broadcast will be produced remotely from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Production and satellite trucks will be stationed at WWE HQ, allowing personnel in Stamford to oversee various aspects of the broadcast without being physically present in Saudi Arabia.

The report also notes that WWE will be traveling with fewer staff members than usual for the international event, although a “sizeable” production crew will still be on-site in Riyadh.

Those working at the arena will be responsible for setting up cameras, audio systems, and other necessary production equipment. The feeds will then be transmitted back to the United States, where the Stamford-based team will handle production remotely in much the same manner as if they were operating from the venue itself.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)