The ongoing legal battle surrounding WWE’s merger into TKO Group Holdings has taken another significant turn, with new confirmation that the trial will not be moving forward as originally planned.

Following reports that the case had been removed from the Delaware Chancery Court calendar, additional details have now surfaced regarding the status of the proceedings.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, the trial has officially been cancelled. Thurston reported that confirmation came directly from Delaware Court of Chancery Court Administrator Tamara Burton.

“The WWE merger trial has been cancelled, Court Administrator for the Delaware Court of Chancery Tamara Burton confirmed to me this evening,” Thurston wrote. “We haven’t confirmed whether a settlement has been agreed to or is being worked on.”

The update leaves several key questions unanswered, most notably whether the parties involved have reached a settlement agreement or are actively negotiating one behind the scenes. As of now, no official announcement regarding a settlement has been made.

Thurston also noted the timing of the development, writing:

“The trial was previously scheduled to start on Monday.”

The case stems from shareholder claims that WWE was undervalued during the 2023 merger that combined WWE and UFC under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella. Prior to the cancellation, several high-profile figures—including Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque—had been expected to testify.

For now, the cancellation of the trial appears to mark the latest chapter in the lawsuit, with further details expected once the court or the parties involved provide clarification on what happens next. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.