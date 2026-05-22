A new report indicates WWE is tightening its branding control over WWE ID talent by requiring contracted prospects to use their WWE-assigned names for all future independent appearances.

According to one source, talent signed to WWE ID deals will reportedly no longer be permitted to work under their longtime independent wrestling names moving forward. Instead, they are expected to exclusively use the WWE-approved identities attached to the program at upcoming indie events and bookings.

“Sources have revealed that Independent Wrestlers who have been signed by WWE for a WWE ID contract will no longer be able to use their indie names,” the source noted. “Going forward they will have to use their WWE ID names for all upcoming appearances.”

The change would affect several current WWE ID talents who have already been introduced under new ring names as part of the developmental initiative.

Included in the WWE ID name changes are Aricia Demia now going by Anya Rune, Notorious Mimi is now going by Sloane Jacobs, Starboy Charlie is now going by Chazz Starboy Hall, Jariel Rivera is now going by Santi Rivera, Jimmy House is now going by CJ Valor and Mike Cunningham is now going by Max Abrams

The WWE ID program was launched as a way for WWE to identify and develop independent wrestling prospects while they continue working select outside dates. This latest report suggests the company is now looking to establish stronger branding consistency for those talents before they officially arrive on WWE programming.

It remains to be seen whether additional WWE ID names will be introduced in the coming weeks.

(H/T: BodySlam+)