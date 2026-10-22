WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite are reportedly set for another head-to-head showdown, and WWE is apparently planning to make the occasion a big one.

The November 4 episode of NXT is expected to move from its usual Tuesday night time slot to Wednesday, putting the show directly opposite AEW’s annual Blood and Guts special.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com confirmed the scheduling development in a post to his subscribers on X, while also revealing that NXT has reportedly been instructed to stack the episode with a strong lineup.

“Confirmed that November 4th NXT and AEW are going head-to-head. That’s the Blood and Guts show and NXT was told to load it up.”

TV Insider listings now reflect the scheduling change, showing NXT airing on Wednesday, November 4, rather than Tuesday, November 3.

Dave Meltzer previously noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that The CW was looking to move NXT to avoid potential preemptions caused by coverage of the U.S. midterm elections on November 3.

The scheduling change would put NXT directly against one of AEW’s biggest themed television events of the year.

The November 4 episode of NXT will also serve as the first show following Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 31, potentially giving WWE an opportunity to capitalize on fallout from the premium live event.

Meanwhile, AEW Blood and Guts is scheduled to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWE has yet to officially announce the scheduling change or reveal what it has planned for the potentially loaded NXT episode.