WWE has been planning for Asuka to make her return to WWE TV. Fightful Select reports WWE has mminent plans for Asuka to return with the idea for at least a short-term program with Becky Lynch as of this weekend. It could start as soon as Monday’s Raw.

There have been numerous pitches made for her by talent and creative. Although there were pitches for her to return this past January at the Royal Rumble, they were quickly shot down and they were told she wasn’t ready.

WWE expected Asuka to be back in the Spring and we’re looking forward to her return. She hasn’t wrestled since July as she has been sidelined with an injury. Her last match came at Money in the Bank

It should be noted that there have been numerous changes to Raw all the way up to the show starting so her returning soon is only tentative for now and could change.