Travel issues stemming from Friday’s nationwide flight shutdown could impact the lineup for Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

Despite the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifting its nationwide grounding of departing flights on Friday evening, disruptions have continued throughout the weekend, creating uncertainty for several major wrestling events.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE officials remain concerned that some talent may be unable to reach Raleigh, North Carolina, in time for the November 16 episode of Raw.

“Even though the travel shutdown was Friday, even today there is concern in WWE that some talent may not make it to Raw,” Alvarez wrote in an update shared with his subscribers on X on Sunday.

The situation has already caused headaches for multiple promotions throughout the weekend.

Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, was impacted by the travel disruptions, with AEW arranging charter flights to ensure advertised talent could make it to the event.

Changes were also necessary for Sunday’s TNA Destination X 2026 pay-per-view in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as several wrestlers encountered difficulties reaching the venue.

Now, WWE could be the next promotion forced to make adjustments.

Monday’s Raw is scheduled to take place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, with several significant matches and segments already announced.

The advertised lineup includes The Usos taking on Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana in a match to determine which team receives the advantage in the upcoming Bloodline vs. 946 WarGames showdown at Survivor Series.

Additionally, Raquel Rodriguez is scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against IYO SKY.

John Cena is also advertised to appear on the show, where he will reveal additional participants for the upcoming John Cena Classic on December 14.

As of Sunday afternoon, there has been no confirmation regarding which WWE Superstars, if any, are expected to miss Monday’s broadcast due to the ongoing travel complications.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.