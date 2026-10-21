Dragon Lee has reportedly signed a new contract with WWE.

According to a new report, Lee and WWE recently negotiated a new deal that will keep the high-flying star with the company. While the length and financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, there has been speculation that Lee signed a five-year contract. That detail has not been confirmed.

Lee originally signed with WWE in December 2022 on a three-year deal. He began his run in NXT before making the transition to the main roster in 2023.

Since joining the main roster, Lee has worked alongside several notable WWE Superstars, including AJ Styles. The two eventually formed a tag team and captured the WWE Tag Team Championships last year.

Lee has also been involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture on multiple occasions.

His latest opportunity came on the October 19 episode of WWE Raw, where he competed against Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match.

WWE has not publicly announced Lee’s reported new contract.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)