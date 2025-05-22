WWE WrestleMania could be heading back to Las Vegas, NV.

On Thursday afternoon, reports emerged indicating that WrestleMania 42 will no longer take place in New Orleans as originally planned. According to a report from NOLA.com, the event is now expected to be held in Las Vegas — the same city that hosted WrestleMania 41.

The report cites an industry source who stated, “Following the success of this year’s event, WWE’s new leadership has decided to bring WrestleMania back to Las Vegas to gauge fan response.” The source requested anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly.

WWE WrestleMania 42 was previously scheduled for April 11 and 12 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.