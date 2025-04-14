A potential feud between WWE and TNA nearly took a different path involving Joe Hendry.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE had considered bringing Hendry onto RAW for a storyline, potentially leading to a feud with The Miz. However, the idea was scrapped after former TNA Senior Vice President of Content, Distribution and Marketing Ariel Shnerer reportedly disagreed with the creative direction, particularly the plan for Hendry to lose. As a result, WWE pivoted and used Ethan Page for a similar storyline instead.

This incident contributed to WWE’s growing dissatisfaction with Shnerer, who was later fired from TNA.

Additionally, some WWE NXT talent had previously requested that Shnerer not be present in their locker room — not due to personal issues, but because they felt only active talent should be there.