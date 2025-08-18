WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE’s unannounced September pay-per-view event, which is being fast-tracked in part as counter-programming to AEW, may end up being the return of Wrestlepalooza. The event was originally an ECW pay-per-view, held in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2000.

Mandy Rose recently revealed that during her time in WWE NXT, the roster was once tasked with cleaning the rings after a herpes outbreak.

Speaking with Tino Sabbatelli on their podcast, the two reflected on their early days in WWE’s developmental system. Rose noted that, despite coming in as athletes from outside the wrestling world, they didn’t receive any special treatment — and she recalled the unpleasant incident as one of the memorable challenges from that period.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On having to clean the rings: “Then we had to clean the rings in NXT, because there was a herpes outbreak. I don’t even know if everyone knows that one. Remember Daria had the Ninja Turtles thing on with the vacuum. I think this is the beautiful thing, too, that I get why they do this for most people, as well as because there’s always, you know, a bottom. You always have to work your way out. But things have changed a lot in WWE.”

On getting criticism in NXT after her debut: “Even when I got there, it was like, even me, they were like, ‘Oh, this girl’s getting thrown in Total Divas, and she has a following.’ I was able to do some of my sponsored things in the beginning, people didn’t like that.”

Dominik Mysterio is frustrated with his main event loss at AAA TripleMania and has vowed to meet Hijo del Vikingo again at Worlds Collide. Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship with an assist from AJ Styles, and Mysterio addressed the outcome in an interview with Mas Lucha. Dirty Dom said,

“Honestly, I am very angry that this old man followed me all the way to Mexico City. Obviously, Hijo del Vikingo shouldn’t have won, I should be the new Mega Champion.”

He added, “Whatever happens, Hijo del Vikingo, I will see you at Worlds Collide.”