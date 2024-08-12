It looks like The Judgment Day is in for a makeover.

Wrestle Votes is reporting ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw in Austin, Texas, that The Judgment Day will be rebranded soon.

“Plans are in motion to rebrand the ‘new’ Judgment Day,” the report stated. “Sources say the group’s essence will stay the same, but a name change is likely.”

According to the report, the leading candidate for the group-name is “Street Trash,” which is the name given to Damian Priest by WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER heading into their WWE SummerSlam 2024 showdown.

