WWE reportedly isn’t pleased with some employees publicly expressing concerns about traveling to Saudi Arabia for next month’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

With the ongoing security situation in the region raising questions about the November 7 event in Riyadh, reports have surfaced suggesting that some non-wrestling WWE employees have voiced reluctance about making the trip.

While the original social media posts have not been independently verified, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation during Thursday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, noting that WWE management reportedly wasn’t happy about employees making their concerns public.

“I heard that WWE wasn’t thrilled that some of the employees, non-wrestlers, did actually talk about not wanting to go because they want that united front,” Meltzer said.

He also pointed out that no WWE wrestlers have publicly expressed similar concerns, suggesting there could be consequences for talent who speak out about the situation.

“And not one wrestler said a word, which doesn’t surprise me because if they did, there would be repercussions. It’d be stupid to do so. It’s not your fight. But I would expect that they can’t be thrilled about this.”

The reported reaction comes as WWE continues preparing for Crown Jewel despite the uncertainty surrounding events in Saudi Arabia.

As previously reported, WWE is believed to have a backup location in the United States under consideration in the event that the show cannot take place in Riyadh. However, the company has not publicly acknowledged any contingency plans.

Meltzer suggested that WWE is reluctant to discuss the possibility of moving the event because of how such comments could be received by Saudi officials.

“They will not even publicly say that there’s a backup plan, there is, but they can’t publicly say it because if they publicly say it, it sounds like they’re wavering on going. And they can’t have that out because then the Saudis and Turki will be very upset at them for having that out.”

He continued, “That’s why no one talks about the idea of a backup plan, and they deny it. But to not have a backup plan, you would have to be incompetent, and if there is anything that the people that run WWE are, incompetent is not one of those things.”

Meanwhile, the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament, originally scheduled for October 21-24 in Riyadh, has been postponed until December 27-30.

Saudi official Turki Alalshikh attributed the postponement to “organizational and logistical challenges,” without specifically referencing the ongoing regional conflict. He has also indicated that the October 31 boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli remains scheduled to take place in Riyadh.

As of now, WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel, with the event still scheduled for November 7.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.