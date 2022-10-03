Before Bandido’s AEW debut was over, he had a lot of interest.

In his debut AEW match, the luchador challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on last week’s Dynamite. The Philadelphia crowd roared their approval of the luchador’s performance.

Bandido was a free agent going into the Jericho bout. According to Bryan Alvarez on Friday’s Wrestling Observer Live, the former PWG World Champion’s performance was so outstanding that WWE asked to get his number with him before his Dynamite debut was even finished.

As previously reported, AEW immediately offered Bandido a full-time deal following his Dynamite match. There is no word on whether he has signed with the promotion yet.