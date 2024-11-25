It looks like a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship is coming after all.

WWE recently introduced a new mid-card United States Championship for the women’s division, which debuted on SmackDown.

The ongoing tournament to crown the inaugural Women’s US Champion is set to conclude next month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Initially, reports indicated that no plans were in place to create a similar title for Raw, with female wrestlers on the brand unaware of any such developments.

However, that seems poised to change in the coming year.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, WWE is in the early planning stages of introducing a Women’s Intercontinental Championship for Monday Night Raw, set to coincide with the show’s move to Netflix.

The report suggests that the new title likely won’t be unveiled until after the Women’s US Championship has been crowned and firmly established.

We will keep you posted.