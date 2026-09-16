WWE Worlds Collide is just over a week away, but the broadcast plans for the event remain unclear.

As of Tuesday, the expectation within WWE was reportedly for Worlds Collide to essentially be treated as a live event, meaning the show may not be broadcast live at all.

However, those plans are not considered final and could still change before the event. Should WWE ultimately decide to air the show, YouTube or Club WWE are believed to be potential destinations.

Worlds Collide is scheduled for September 26 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on the same day AEW presents All Out from nearby Hoffman Estates.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a broadcast, WWE has added several notable names to the lineup. CM Punk and Rey Mysterio are among those advertised for the event, which has reportedly drawn strong ticket sales thus far.

WWE has not publicly announced broadcast details for Worlds Collide as of this writing.

(H/T: Fightful Select)