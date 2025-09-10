— WWE WrestleMania 43 is reportedly set for Saudi Arabia in 2027, according to Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh.

In a Snapchat video, Alalshikh said, “We are announcing that for the first time, WrestleMania will take place outside America. WrestleMania will be coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027.” WWE has not officially confirmed the event’s location.

Back in May 2024, Alalshikh mentioned plans to eventually bring both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia. WWE’s 2026 Royal Rumble is already scheduled to take place in the country.

While WrestleMania has previously been held in Canada, it has never been staged outside of North America. WWE and Saudi Arabia first entered a ten-year partnership in March 2018, with the company hosting multiple annual events in the kingdom as part of the deal.

— As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, AJ Styles made remarks on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW — remarks that were not included in the US Netflix version of the show — hinting that someone doesn’t want him in WWE. He also mentioned that he no longer has anyone watching his back.

On the latest episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray offered his thoughts on what Styles’ comments might mean.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On AJ Styles’ WWE RAW comments: “I don’t know [who he’s talking about], but I’m shocked that AJ Styles went into business for himself and started shooting on the microphone. That normally doesn’t happen, but he did it last night, ’cause that was a straight up shoot, brother. Outside of the box, do you think this has something to do with TNA? There was an aspect of what AJ said that I did not like. AJ insinuated that he can’t win around here because he’s got nobody protecting him and nobody’s got his back. AJ is an uber babyface, white meat babyface, you don’t need anybody, you win on your own.”

On why WWE didn’t show the promo on the US Netflix stream: “He cut the promo on commercial break, obviously WWE didn’t want it on TV, they wanted it on social media. What they wanted to happen is exactly what we’re doing right now, we’re speculating. Hmm, who could he be talking about, and that’s what they want.”

— And finally, the September 9 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network attracted 654,000 viewers, according to a report from Programming Insider. This represents a slight decrease from the 655,000 viewers who tuned in for the September 2 episode.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Tuesday’s show earned a 0.14 rating, matching the demo score from the previous week.