Could the media partner for WWE end up owning the media partner for AEW?

According to a new report at Deadline.com, streaming giant Netflix has retained financial advisory firm Moelis & Co to explore a potential bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets.

A source close to the situation confirmed that Netflix is “looking into” the possibility, though the company declined to comment.

The news comes after Warner Bros. Discovery officially confirmed it’s for sale, stating that it has launched a strategic review process following “unsolicited interest” from “multiple parties.”

Despite the development, Netflix’s leadership has previously downplayed the idea of acquiring another major studio.

“You have to do that by the hard work of developing those capabilities in the trenches day to day,” co-CEO Greg Peters said earlier this year. “You don’t get there simply by buying another company that is also still developing those same capabilities.”

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos echoed that stance, adding, “We’ve been very clear in the past that we have no interest in owning legacy media networks, so there is no change there.”

WWE airs Monday Night Raw in the U.S. and for international fans every Monday, in addition to offering WWE premium live events to some international markets. AEW airs AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on WBD-owned platforms every week.

