Questions are starting to swirl around WWE’s international plans as global tensions and financial shifts in Saudi Arabia have sparked speculation about the company’s long-term schedule, including WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, there is currently no sign that WWE is planning to cancel WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, although he notes the company will likely continue presenting the event as locked in until any official changes are made.

Meltzer also pointed out that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls major entertainment and sports ventures in the region including WWE shows, has reportedly pulled its backing from LIV Golf.

He further noted he has been told the Saudi PIF is currently “low on money” and actively seeking additional investment from wealthy individuals. The broader goal of Saudi Vision 2030, which included using high-profile global events to reshape the country’s international image, has largely already been achieved.

“There is less urgency now,” is the underlying belief among some observers, according to Meltzer’s report, as Saudi Arabia has already gained significant global visibility through its sports investments.

Meltzer added that this shift could eventually reduce motivation for Saudi Arabia to renew its long-term deal with WWE when it expires in three years. He also noted some within the industry believe the PIF may scale back its involvement in professional boxing or at least cut down on major event funding in the region.

Despite the uncertainty, Meltzer still expects WWE to complete the remainder of its current ten-year agreement with Saudi Arabia. However, he emphasized that a renewal may not be as necessary or likely as once assumed, especially following the LIV Golf funding withdrawal, which generated more global attention than WWE’s events have.

As for WrestleMania 43, Meltzer said WWE’s preference remains to hold the show in Saudi Arabia if conditions allow, given the significantly higher financial upside compared to other potential markets. However, he noted the current global climate “may not allow it.”

He also suggested that if the event does not take place in 2027, WWE could potentially push it to 2028, with fallback options including London or New Orleans.

Notably, Dwayne Johnson had previously announced WrestleMania 42 would be held in New Orleans, though WWE later shifted plans to Las Vegas for a second straight year at Allegiant Stadium. Meanwhile, with John Cena publicly expressing interest in bringing WrestleMania to London, and the city actively pushing for the event, both London and New Orleans remain strong backup candidates if Saudi Arabia is no longer viable.

Meltzer also expects WWE to begin preparing contingency plans for upcoming Saudi events later this year, just in case adjustments become necessary.

For now, WrestleMania 43 is still slated for 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though WWE has yet to confirm specific dates or a venue.