Reported Issues Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling

Former Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard is said to be on the outs with the company, according to Fightful Select.
Word is that Tessa has demanded a large sum of money to return the Impact World Heavyweight Title belt. Tessa’s side of the story disputes that, and says that not only did Tessa not try to hold the company up, but that Impact has just now provided an address to send the belt this week. Her side also says the title is being planned for a safe return.
Tessa was released and stripped of the title back on June 25, just a few days before her contract was set to expire on June 30. She had been away on a leave of absence since the COVID-19 pandemic started to impact schedules, reportedly stuck in Mexico. There had been several reported issues between the two sides in the lead up to her release.
