WWE announced today that they will be leaving Fox with SmackDown after signing a new deal with NBCUniversal for the rights of the show and returning to the USA Network next year.

WWE also has an exclusive streaming agreement with NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in the US, valued at over $1 billion, signed in 2021.

The terms of the SmackDown deal were not disclosed in the announcement, but The Wall Street Journal reports it’s estimated to be worth around $1.4 billion, a 40% increase from WWE’s previous deal with Fox.

It is worth noting that Fox reportedly did not aggressively seek to keep SmackDown.