The latest court hearing involving Shawn Chan, the Canadian man facing charges of interstate domestic violence against WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, wrapped up earlier today.

Chan was once again denied release from incarceration.

The Court declined for a second time to grant his request for release. He will remain in custody until his trial, which is currently scheduled to take place this November.

Chan has been held since his June arrest after allegedly traveling to the United States and loitering for hours at Morgan’s Florida residence.

Earlier this month, his first motion for release was also denied.