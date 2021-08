The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) Mystery Vortex 7 event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:

Tony Deppen defeats Jack Cartwheel

Brody King defeats JD Drake

Demonic Flamita defeats Arez

Jonathan Gresham defeats Lee Moriarty

Aramis & Rey Horus defeat Myron Reed & Trey Miguel

Orange Cassidy defeats Evil Uno

PWG World Title Match: Bandido (c) defeats Black Taurus