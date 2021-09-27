The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) Threemendous VI event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen

Dragon Lee defeated Aramis

Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham in a number one contender’s match

Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin, and Alex Zayne defeated Lee Moriarty, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed

JD Drake defeated AJ Gray

Brody King and Malakai Black defeated Black Taurus and Flamita for the vacant PWG World Tag Team titles

Bandido defeated Davey Richards to retain the PWG World Championship.