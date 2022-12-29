The following results are from the AAAA Noche de Campeones event that took place on Wednesday night from Acapulco, Mexico, courtesy of Fightful:

– AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) (c) def. Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Aramis.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Flammer & Abismo Negro Jr def. Lady Shani and Octagon Jr & Komander and Sexy Star II to win the titles.

*Konnan came to the ring prior to the match to announce Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were stripped of the titles, setting up the match to crown new champions.

– Copa Mundo Imperial: Pagano def. Vampiro, Blue Demon Jr, Aerostar, Murder Clown, Diva Salvaje, Mr. Iguana, Parka Negra, Jessy Ventura, Panic Clown & Dave The Clown.

– Blue Demon Leyenda Azul Championship Match: Arez def. Black Taurus & Villano III Jr/ New Champion.

– AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee) def. FTR (Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler) to win the titles.

– AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo (c) def. Bandido.