The following results are from the recent AAAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 event that took place on Saturday night from Mexico, courtesy of Fightful:

AAA Tag team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee) def. Arez & Willie Mack, Vipers (Toxin & Látigo), and Komander & Mysteziz Jr.

Dr. Simi & Willie Mack danced after the match.

No Disqualification Match for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) (w/ Arez) def. Kamille (w/ Flammer).

AAA Trios Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero & Sam Adonis (w/ Estrellita) def. NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) (c), and Bandido, Psycho Clown & Laredo Kid/ Title Did Not Change Hands.

Hair vs Hair Match: Pagano def. Cibernético (w/ Latigo, Abismo Negro Jr & Toxin).

AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo (c) def. Rey Fénix.

Mask vs. Mask: Pentagon Jr. (w/ Arez) def. Villano IV (w/ Villlano V & Villano IV).