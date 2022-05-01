The following results are from the recent AAAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey event that took place on Saturday night from Mexico, courtesy of Fightful:

– Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Ultimo Dragon def. Pentagon Jr.

– Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara (w/ La Parka Negra) def. Sexy Star & Kommander, Maravilla & Latigo,and Arez & Chik Tormenta, crowned new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

– Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: LA Park def. Villano IV

– Johnny Superstar & Taurus def. Laredo Kid Jack Caertwheel & Dragon Lee & Dralistico

– Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Rayo de Jalisco Jr. def. Blue Demon Jr.

– Pagano, Bandido & Taya vs Andrade El Idolo, Deonna Purazzo & Cibernetico ended in a No Contest.

– Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Canek def. Psycho Clown.

– The Young Bucks def. Rey Fenix & Hijo del Vikingo.